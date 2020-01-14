Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

PTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ PTE opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.63. Polarityte has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polarityte will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $78,659.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $29,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,245.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $137,344. Company insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Polarityte by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Polarityte by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 114,413 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polarityte in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Polarityte in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

