Polymath Market Capitalization Tops $8.31 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Upbit and LATOKEN. Polymath has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00656666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009149 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000442 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,408,920 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Ethfinex, DDEX, Huobi, UEX, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Kyber Network, IDEX, Binance, LATOKEN, Koinex and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

