PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.33 Million

Brokerages expect PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to report sales of $687.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PolyOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $691.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.80 million. PolyOne reported sales of $834.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PolyOne.

Get PolyOne alerts:

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.91 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PolyOne by 3,010.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 630,982 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in PolyOne by 202.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 226,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 151,357 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in PolyOne by 12.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 176,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyOne during the third quarter worth approximately $8,242,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in PolyOne by 55.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:POL opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $37.33.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyOne (POL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.