PolySwarm Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,314.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. PolySwarm has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $9,314.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and DDEX. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 98.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.84 or 0.03807561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00185966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00123658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

