POPCHAIN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LBank, Bilaxy and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $1.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011329 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LBank, GDAC, Bit-Z and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

