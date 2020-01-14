Populous (PPT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.30 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Populous has a market capitalization of $18.70 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00004060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OKEx, DragonEX and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Populous has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.04480299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00191291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, DragonEX, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, Mercatox, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Kucoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

