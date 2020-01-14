Portola Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 12,331 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,708% compared to the typical daily volume of 682 call options.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 40,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 97,587 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 67,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTLA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

