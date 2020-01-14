PotCoin Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $704.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,710.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.23 or 0.01785132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.01 or 0.03828002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00650140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00700152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00076472 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00505121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,175,534 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

