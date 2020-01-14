Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Short Interest Update

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 235,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on POWL. ValuEngine lowered Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sidoti lowered Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ POWL traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 94,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $548.08 million, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

