Power Ledger Price Reaches $0.0403 on Major Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, TDAX, Kucoin and Huobi. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $17.26 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,014,510 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io.

Power Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, TDAX, Upbit, Radar Relay, Huobi, Bittrex, Gate.io, Binance, LATOKEN, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, BX Thailand, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Bitbns, ABCC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

