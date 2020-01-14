PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Short Interest Update

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 211,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PQ Group by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in PQ Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PQ Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PQ Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PQG stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.54 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PQG shares. TheStreet cut PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CL King started coverage on PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

