PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 26,876 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. 380,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,465,521. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

