PrairieView Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 92,962 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,652,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,626,237. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

