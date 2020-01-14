PrairieView Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 56,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,092,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 38,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $160.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.49. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $161.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0017 dividend. This represents a $4.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

