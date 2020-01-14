PrairieView Partners LLC Has $19.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.2% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $19,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.11. The stock had a trading volume of 392,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,281. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.37 and a fifty-two week high of $138.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.0157 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

