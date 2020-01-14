PrairieView Partners LLC Has $32.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 7.0% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $32,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,405,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,820,000 after purchasing an additional 685,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,607,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,325,000 after purchasing an additional 171,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,282,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,525,000 after purchasing an additional 427,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,590,000 after purchasing an additional 425,818 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,733,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.71. 3,638,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.57 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1501 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

