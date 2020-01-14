PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $16,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,036. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $166.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

