PrairieView Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,510,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,991,000 after buying an additional 287,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,713,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,928,000 after buying an additional 551,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,166,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,029,000 after buying an additional 242,522 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after buying an additional 44,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,183,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,003,000 after buying an additional 67,283 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHM remained flat at $$49.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. 733,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,487. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $49.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0593 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

