PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases 45,428 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 4.5% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $20,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 400,384 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 4%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

