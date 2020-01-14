PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 103,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,819,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 571,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,463. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.59. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $78.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4623 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

