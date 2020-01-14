PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.10. 50,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.2574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

