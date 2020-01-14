PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 10,570 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.45. 281,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,663. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $60.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.6173 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

