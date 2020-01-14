PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 20,986 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,986 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 94,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 49,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.734 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.