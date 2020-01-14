PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 7,798 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,570,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,170,000 after acquiring an additional 906,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,572,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,551,000 after acquiring an additional 905,681 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,163,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 861,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,172,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $50.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

