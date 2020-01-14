Prescott General Partners Llc Sells 10,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.71, for a total value of $4,347,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Prescott General Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.21, for a total value of $4,392,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.64, for a total value of $4,129,080.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.63, for a total value of $4,346,300.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total value of $4,416,200.00.

NASDAQ:CACC traded up $4.18 on Tuesday, hitting $445.60. The stock had a trading volume of 123,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,432. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.90. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $385.36 and a 52-week high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 8,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.17.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

