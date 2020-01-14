Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Short Interest Down 8.7% in December

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,420,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 13,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,626,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 195,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,066,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,696,000 after purchasing an additional 553,135 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 391,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 19.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 252,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 20.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,070,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 184,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,890. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of -0.64.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

