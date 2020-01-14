Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Primary Health Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Primary Health Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 150 ($1.97).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Shares of Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 158.80 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.80 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.40 ($2.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 140.55.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.