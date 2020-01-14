Prime-XI Market Cap Achieves $1,932.00 (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. Prime-XI has a market cap of $1,932.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar. One Prime-XI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Prime-XI

PXI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com.

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime-XI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

