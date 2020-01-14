Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Cut to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRMW. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 139,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,028. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $435.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 229.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 176.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

