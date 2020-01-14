Privatix (PRIX) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $266,536.00 and $2,446.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. Over the last week, Privatix has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 117.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.90 or 0.04548680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00189952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027299 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00131714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Privatix Token Profile

Privatix’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

