PRiVCY Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $36,063.00 and $7.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043627 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00073278 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.