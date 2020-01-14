PRIZM Price Tops $0.25 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $125.75 million and approximately $445,440.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,570.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.29 or 0.03350430 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004462 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00572109 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002506 BTC.

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

