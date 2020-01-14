ProCurrency One Day Trading Volume Tops $119.00 (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. ProCurrency has a market capitalization of $6,198.00 and $119.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProCurrency coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ProCurrency has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.70 or 0.02593367 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Coin Profile

PROC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,301,207 coins and its circulating supply is 104,226,326 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io.

ProCurrency Coin Trading

ProCurrency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

