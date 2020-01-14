Professional Planning Acquires 1,566 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Professional Planning raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Professional Planning’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.83. 6,483,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,675. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

