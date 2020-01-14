Professional Planning Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Professional Planning raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,813,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,063,000 after purchasing an additional 532,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,150,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,275 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,169,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,401,000 after purchasing an additional 434,078 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 706,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,059,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 474,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.56. 2,552,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,269. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.93. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $58.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

