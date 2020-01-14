Profile Utility Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,219.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $56,858.00 and $6,219.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Coinrail, Coinnest and Allcoin. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00051870 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00076458 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,764.30 or 1.00277284 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00055620 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Allcoin and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

