Prometeus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $283,274.00 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $283,274.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004226 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.37 or 0.03957975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00190011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127470 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

