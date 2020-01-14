PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,763 shares during the quarter. PROS comprises approximately 1.5% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 3.28% of PROS worth $82,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,498,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,038,000 after purchasing an additional 781,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,696,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 347.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 198,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after acquiring an additional 185,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 164,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 23,595 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $1,194,378.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,285,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,095 shares of company stock worth $2,585,979 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRO. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

PROS stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.97. 236,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,892. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). PROS had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

