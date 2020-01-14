ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.55. 721,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

