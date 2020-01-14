ProSight Global’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 21st (NASDAQ:PROS)

ProSight Global’s (NASDAQ:PROS) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 21st. ProSight Global had issued 7,857,145 shares in its public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,030 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PROS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PROS opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70. ProSight Global has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROS. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter worth $316,751,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProSight Global in the third quarter worth $2,445,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ProSight Global in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at $275,000.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

