Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Bancorp stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Provident Bancorp worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 179,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,356. The firm has a market cap of $242.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVBC. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

