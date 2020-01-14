Proxeus Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Proxeus token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Proxeus has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $168.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proxeus has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus launched on January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,240,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

