PUBLISH (NEWS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $47,700.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $393,571.00 and approximately $47,700.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 106.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.37 or 0.04526382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00190610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132616 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,729,166 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

