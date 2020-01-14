Pui San Kwan Sells 1,000 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) insider Pui San Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $39,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,334.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pui San Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Pui San Kwan sold 122,912 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $4,249,067.84.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 468,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,767. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. ChemoCentryx Inc has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CCXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 104.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 26.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.