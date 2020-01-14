Puma VCT 11 PLC (LON:PU11) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

Puma VCT 11 PLC (LON:PU11) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Puma VCT 11’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PU11 traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 83 ($1.09). Puma VCT 11 has a 1 year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.25). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.73.

Puma VCT 11 Company Profile

Puma VCT 11 Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Puma Investments specializing in making qualifying and non qualifying investments in small and medium-sized companies in the United Kingdom. It seeks to make qualifying investments in unquoted companies via ordinary and preference shares, loan stocks, convertible securities, and fixed interest securities.

