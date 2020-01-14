PumaPay (PMA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $100,048.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and HitBTC. PumaPay has a market cap of $2.31 million and $100,048.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $542.87 or 0.06199174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025104 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00034997 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00127933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001535 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, CoinExchange, Coinall, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

