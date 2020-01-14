Pundi X NEM Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $938,439.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Kryptono.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 117.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.90 or 0.04548680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00189952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027299 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00131714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,823,694,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,659,779,197 tokens. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

