Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.80 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 304.49% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 24,400 shares.

About Pure Gold Mining

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold Projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. It also holds interests in other gold exploration and development opportunities.

