Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Short Interest Update

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 19,100,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,848.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.67. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.