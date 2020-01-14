Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRPL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $217.73 million, a P/E ratio of -20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $8,567,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,223,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,567,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $52,864,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,864,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

